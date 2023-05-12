Radical Agenda S06E013 – Handsome Truth

I had a great chat tonight with a fellow who goes by the name of Handsome Truth.
The interview happened on sort of short notice, but that worked out because my goal was to get to know the man a little.
I asked sincere questions that I did not know the answer to, and at some point he "took the wheel" and questioned me.
This was great conversation and I'm sure you will enjoy it.
