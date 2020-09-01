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YUGE! Democrat Operative Blows the Whistle on Massive Mail-In Voting Fraud Operation
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31 views • September 01, 2020
The whistleblower told Jon Levine that sometimes postal employees are in on the scam!
[T]he political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State.
TheGatewayPundit.com
[T]he political insider, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he fears prosecution, said fraud is more the rule than the exception. His dirty work has taken him through the weeds of municipal and federal elections in Paterson, Atlantic City, Camden, Newark, Hoboken and Hudson County and his fingerprints can be found in local legislative, mayoral and congressional races across the Garden State.
TheGatewayPundit.com
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