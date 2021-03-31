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TruNews - 3/30/21 (MIRROR)
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90 views • March 31, 2021
Mar 30, 2021
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, they discuss the latest efforts by globalists to ensure the full vaccination of planet Earth, by instituting post-World War 2 style ‘COVID Accords.’ Vaccine passports are soon coming, with US states and the White House leading the charge. Is this the beginning of the Mark of the Beast?
Finally, they show evidence that the Western church has capitulated to the Coronavirus plan.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-accords-world-leaders-call-for-global-pandemic-treaty
Courtesy of TruNews
Today on TRUNEWS, they discuss the latest efforts by globalists to ensure the full vaccination of planet Earth, by instituting post-World War 2 style ‘COVID Accords.’ Vaccine passports are soon coming, with US states and the White House leading the charge. Is this the beginning of the Mark of the Beast?
Finally, they show evidence that the Western church has capitulated to the Coronavirus plan.
Edward Szall, Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (3/30/21)
https://www.trunews.com/stream/covid-accords-world-leaders-call-for-global-pandemic-treaty
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