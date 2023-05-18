The Day and Hour No One Knows (Intro. to Revelation 6)

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...let's talk about it...
NEW!!! Timeline Excel Spreadsheet (PDF): https://drive.google.com/file/d/1EdvLIpZsYiGyjX7HQ9-z7ADv_x_rxbDy/view?usp=sharing
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls video: https://youtu.be/KzhMR3157fY
Seals, Trumpets and Bowls Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1DIoXJbyqGmDmkogCyQO2PiepJC1uTVO-/view?usp=share_link
6th Seal video: https://youtu.be/cz4GtgZwD2o
Highly Recommended video series! "Days of Noah" playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lqQxO4_7x7o&list=PLTxyhlH52QW-p8cqIH5RsL9L2q70Qy_dA&index=1&t=1s
“Revelation: Chapter by Chapter” video playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLTxyhlH52QW8enThPoV70b80YuTlgmVkl
Other video platforms:
(Show notes are only included on my YouTube channel.)
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/Jake985j
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@BrendaWeltner:6?view=home
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brendaweltner
Bit Chute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/I9FZJtxaF7T0/
One page timeline (PRINT IT OUT!):
End of Days Timeline: https://drive.google.com/file/d/10S19V8WuzC4NvokW5s4x8GzU-xE8Fj9O/view?usp=share_link
Website with the “Reader's Digest” version of the end times:
Crowded Heaven website: http://crowdedheaven.com