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Lead Us Not Into An Experiment, But Deliver Us From Evil - Episode 39 Prayer Team
Treasures of Glory
Treasures of Glory
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21 views • January 27, 2022
Lead Us Not Into An Experiment, But Deliver Us From Evil - Episode 39 Prayer Team 2 Chronicles 7:14 Sign up for Prayer Team Emails https://mailchi.mp/0e256f16a143/prayer-team-sign-up Contact Rivkah at www.treasuresofglory.com/contact/ Related Videos Treasured Wellness 365 Consultations - Intro Ep. 1 https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f Quantum Clearing - Rivkah's Testimonial TW365 Ep. 2 https://www.brighteon.com/7496f9f7-c2a4-4d2e-9002-07d3aab58c0f Quantum Muscle Testing Ingestants, Nutrient Levels and Supplements - TW365 Ep. 3 https://www.brighteon.com/892fb614-bb2a-4cd2-8000-87e9026d9982 Quantum Muscle Testing Contactants – TW365 Ep. 4 https://www.brighteon.com/b8d9720b-96b0-4355-9993-edd6081ff9c6 Quantum Muscle Testing Inhalants – TW365 Ep. 6 https://www.brighteon.com/962a870b-4a83-4be9-b733-6e8579b41c00 SRA - Why We Need to Know About This https://www.brighteon.com/deb38f4d-1b8a-4849-bea7-2e5228c8af3a Treasures of Glory Store http://www.treasuresofglory.com/store/products/ “Covenant & Religion,” and “Covenant & Family” on Kindle. Limited time offer of $.99 each. https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0753DRWZM?ref_=dbs_p_mng_rwt_ser_shvlr&storeType=ebooks Giving http://www.treasuresofglory.com/giving/ Dessert Temptation Photo Food photo created by wayhomestudio - www.freepik.com Bit Chute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/treasuresofglory/ Gab TV https://tv.gab.com/channel/treasuresofglory Rumble https://rumble.com/user/TreasuresofGlory YouTube https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ4hNKe7SJ9SLSeVkHuM4Cg #treasuresofglory #ifmypeople #prayingforamerica Disclaimer: Nothing that is said in this video, or on the Treasures of Glory website, or in any Treasured Wellness 365 Consultation is meant to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. Anything said in this video, on the website or in any consultation is not to be taken as medical or mental advice. Always seek the advice of a medical professional for any health or mental questions or concerns you may have. Do not stop taking any prescriptions without consulting your physician. And, never take what is said here over the advice of a medical or mental professional.
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spiritual warfarebiological warfarethe lords prayerintercessory prayerthe human experiment
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