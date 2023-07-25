What do the EU, the WHO, Big Pharma and the arms industry have in common?

https://t.me/christineanderson
“The interest of the EU, the WHO and Big Pharma in public health is as big as the interest of the arms industry in world peace - namely not at all!”
What better place than the EU Parliament to say this fact directly to the face of all those hypocrites, henchmen and marionettes?
