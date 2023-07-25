Create New Account
What do the EU, the WHO, Big Pharma and the arms industry have in common?
https://t.me/christineanderson 

“The interest of the EU, the WHO and Big Pharma in public health is as big as the interest of the arms industry in world peace - namely not at all!” What better place than the EU Parliament to say this fact directly to the face of all those hypocrites, henchmen and marionettes?

