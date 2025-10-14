Zelensky announces MILITARY RULE in Odessa (Odessa Oblast is predominately Russian ethnic population, 51.6% says Wikipedia?)

After stripping the city’s mayor – whom he claims is a secret 'Russian' – of his citizenship

‘Everybody I don’t like is a Russian agent'.

UPDATE, next day, Oct 15th:

Yesterday we reported on how Zelensky stripped Odessa mayor Gennady Trukhanov of his Ukrainian citizenship (https://t.me/DDGeopolitics/163018), claiming he holds a Russian passport. The SBU even published photos of the alleged document — but there’s a catch.

In the passport photo, Trukhanov’s surname is written with the letter H instead of KH — “Truhanov” rather than “Trukhanov.” That might look trivial, but it’s not. According to the official transliteration standards published on Gosuslugi, Russia’s own government portal, the Cyrillic Х must be rendered as KH in Latin script. No exceptions.

Even former Bellingcat [CIA op] “investigator” Christo Grozev admitted the passport is fake — though, predictably, he blames Russia and calls it a “Russian intelligence operation.”

So either the FSB suddenly forgot how to spell Russian names in their own passports — or someone in the SBU office got a little too creative with Photoshop while helping Zelensky “deal” with another inconvenient local official.

Adding:

Russia handed over its JFK FILES to Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

What did the KGB catch that the CIA missed…or covered up?

Looks like Luna’s outreach to envoy Kirill Dmitriev is paying off

Russia’s JFK files are now on Luna’s desk

‘Team of experts is enroute’ to translate and review 350 pages of Soviet documents NEVER seen before

‘Massive historical significance’

Stripped of Citizenship, Trukhanov Insists He’s Still Mayor of Odessa

“I remain the mayor of the city,” Trukhanov said at a briefing. “Until the city council officially accepts this information, I will continue performing my duties. Today, we’ll hold a session to discuss crucial preparations for the winter season.”

Trukhanov’s legal team is now filing requests to obtain the decree stripping him of citizenship and plans to appeal to the courts, international and human rights organizations, and foreign governments — including the United States.

He once again called the SBU’s documents about his alleged Russian passport fake and claimed Zelensky had been “misled.”

Trukhanov Asks the U.S. to Request Confirmation from Russia on His Citizenship Status

“I want to appeal to the United States — if I can find lawyers there — so they can make an official request,” Trukhanov said. “Ukraine has no diplomatic relations with Russia, but the U.S. does. Through their channels, they can request an official response from Russia confirming whether I have Russian citizenship or not.”