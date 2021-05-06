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Mirror: Emergency Broadcast Infowwars Introduces Insider Dr. Francis Boyle PhD from Harvard
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33 views • May 06, 2021
It is about "the Plan" and who is involved. Alex brings on history of the Plan now revealed by the Rockefeller Rothschild projects called Gene therapy. How it is used on humanity to depopulate. Dr Francis Boyle proves the Nuremberg Laws that prohibit forced vaccinations.
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