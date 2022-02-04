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Can You Really Catch The Flu?
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
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206 views • February 04, 2022
Can You Really Catch The Flu?

- Can you "catch" the flu from someone?
Under the aegis of the Infectious Myth, it is a banal truism of modern culture (and medicine) that you can. However, modern culture is anything BUT fallible and, in fact, nurtures many different acceptable - even politically correct - illusions.
What if intimate experiments designed to supposedly guarantee transmission from flu patients to healthy people failed - but no one knew? The ramifications of this kind of data are paradigm-shaking and far-reaching.
Everyone knows of the "Spanish Flu", but few people dig beneath the superficial pseudo-history to get to the roots of the legend. What did it have to do with Spanish people, if anything?
Were all cases of "flu" really the flu? Could some - or many - have been OTHER conditions misclassified as influenza, just as 2020 has seen many deaths and illnesses falsely attributed to the unproved SARS-CoV-2 "virus" and "covid-19"?
This episode reveals the truth about flu - and the so-called Spanish flu pandemic of 1918, including the true causes, the fraud, the iatrogenic contribution, and more.

source:
Truthiverse With Brendan D. Murphy
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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