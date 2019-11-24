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Tariq Ali and John Pilger launch ’In Defense of Julian Assange' book in London (MIRRORED)
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8 views • November 24, 2019
Tariq Ali and John Pilger launch ’In Defense of Julian Assange' book in London (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ruptly at:-
https://youtu.be/cP3NLc7QPuE
Streamed live on 23 Nov 2019
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Co-editor Tariq Ali and Australian journalist and Bafta award-winning documentary filmmaker John Pilger take part in the launch of a new book titled ’In Defense of Julian Assange’ in London on Saturday, November 23.
British fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood, famous Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, actor Pamela Anderson, and former diplomat Craig Murray are among many notable figures who contributed to the book.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
Mirrored from YouTube channel Ruptly at:-
https://youtu.be/cP3NLc7QPuE
Streamed live on 23 Nov 2019
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Co-editor Tariq Ali and Australian journalist and Bafta award-winning documentary filmmaker John Pilger take part in the launch of a new book titled ’In Defense of Julian Assange’ in London on Saturday, November 23.
British fashion designer and activist Vivienne Westwood, famous Chinese artist Ai Weiwei, actor Pamela Anderson, and former diplomat Craig Murray are among many notable figures who contributed to the book.
Video on Demand: http://www.ruptly.tv
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly
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