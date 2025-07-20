BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
2025 07 20 Off-grid with Marjory Wildcraft
This was a good podcast on what’s going on in the war. Q&A with Michael Yon https://michaelyon.substack.com/p/michael-yon-live-floods-weather-modifications


Glenn Meders Online Privacy FREE webinar July 23rd, 7pm CST https://event.webinarjam.com/register/291/n0vr3s31


Doc Wil Spencers PFAS destruction in soils and humans Q&A meeting on Thursday July 30 from 7 to 9pm CST (direct zoom link, no email sign up necessary) this is the link for teh July 31st zoom meeting with Doc Wil 7 to 9 pm CST https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83061809310


Sarah Westall on longevity. I forgot to mention this, it’s also some good info. I’m going to get a sample of this and try it out. The ingredients look great.

