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Russian forces take full control of Azovstal plant
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123 views • May 22, 2022
RT RE-POSTS FOR THE UK FOLKS! - "The last group of Ukrainian fighters at the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol has now surrendered, the Russian Defense Ministry says, bringing the number of those to have capitulated to 2,439. RT's Igor Zhdanov brings us latest."
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