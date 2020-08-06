Autopsy shows Wellington nurse died of kidney infection, not COVID-19

CBS12, July 29th 2020A report from the Palm Beach County Medical examiner obtained by CBS12 News shows that a young Wellington nurse believed to have passed from COVID-19, was never infected with the virus at all.The report shows that 33-year-old Danielle DiCenso died from "complications of acute pyelonephritis," otherwise known as a kidney infection.DiCenso was quarantining at home when she died suddenly in her sleep. Before she passed away, DiCenso was tested for COVID-19 after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at work.Her husband, David DiCenso told CBS12 News that the young nurse was not given proper PPE at her job at Palmetto General in Hialeah. He said she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms in late March, and her test came back inconclusive.DiCenso was still waiting on official results from the coroner when he spoke to CBS12 News back in April, but he said he had no doubt that she was exposed to COVID-19 at work. He was surprised when his wife, who he believed had no preexisting conditions, died suddenly."It looked like the oxygen was just taken out of her," he told CBS12 News in a prior interview.CBS12 News reached out to DiCenso for comment but has not heard back.