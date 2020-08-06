BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Autopsy shows Wellington nurse died of kidney infection, not COVID-19
Data Dumper
Data Dumper
956 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
52 views • August 06, 2020
CBS12, July 29th 2020

A report from the Palm Beach County Medical examiner obtained by CBS12 News shows that a young Wellington nurse believed to have passed from COVID-19, was never infected with the virus at all.

The report shows that 33-year-old Danielle DiCenso died from "complications of acute pyelonephritis," otherwise known as a kidney infection.

DiCenso was quarantining at home when she died suddenly in her sleep. Before she passed away, DiCenso was tested for COVID-19 after she was reportedly exposed to the virus at work.

Her husband, David DiCenso told CBS12 News that the young nurse was not given proper PPE at her job at Palmetto General in Hialeah. He said she began experiencing coronavirus symptoms in late March, and her test came back inconclusive.

DiCenso was still waiting on official results from the coroner when he spoke to CBS12 News back in April, but he said he had no doubt that she was exposed to COVID-19 at work. He was surprised when his wife, who he believed had no preexisting conditions, died suddenly.

"It looked like the oxygen was just taken out of her," he told CBS12 News in a prior interview.

CBS12 News reached out to DiCenso for comment but has not heard back.

https://cbs12.com/amp/news/local/autopsy-shows-wellington-nurse-died-of-kidney-infection-not-covid-19
Keywords
nurseautopsycovid19fake numbersdanielle dicensowellingtonkidney infection
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

PROTEUS Substudy Reports 63% of Prostate Cancer Patients Avoid Recurrence With Combination Therapy

Morgan S. Verity
Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Modern medicine is a Titanic headed for an iceberg, health freedom advocate warns

Cassie B.
VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

VAERS Memo and Early CDC Report Draw Scrutiny Over COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Data

Sterling Ashworth
Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Lawsuit: Oregon Middle School Served Pretzels Seasoned With Oven Cleaner to More Than 50 Students

Douglas Harrington
Ancient Root, Modern Lab: Horseradish’s Antibacterial Power Against UTIs

Ancient Root, Modern Lab: Horseradish’s Antibacterial Power Against UTIs

Edison Reed
California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

California Agency Report Links Synthetic Food Dyes to Behavioral Problems in Children

Zoey Sky
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy