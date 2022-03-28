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Blinken & Truss, sanctions end if Russia surrenders. Ukraine wants Georgia second front. Update 1 [US - EU want False Flag, 2nd Front]
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60 views • March 28, 2022
Posted 28March2022 Alex Christoforou:
Blinken & Truss, sanctions end if Russia surrenders. Ukraine wants Georgia second front. Update 1
News Topic 455
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Ep. 106: SKIP THE OSCARS Law Live Stream with Viva & Barnes!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TusSq1VKPo&;t=1141s
Biden Botches His Kennedy Moment as His Call for Regime Change in Moscow Provokes Massive Backlash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qClrlzg-ZY8
ukraine, biden, terrorist, nwo, mariupol,
Blinken & Truss, sanctions end if Russia surrenders. Ukraine wants Georgia second front. Update 1
News Topic 455
Watch:
Ep. 106: SKIP THE OSCARS Law Live Stream with Viva & Barnes!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TusSq1VKPo&;t=1141s
Biden Botches His Kennedy Moment as His Call for Regime Change in Moscow Provokes Massive Backlash
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qClrlzg-ZY8
ukraine, biden, terrorist, nwo, mariupol,
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