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FULL SHOW: Time Is Running Out To Save Humanity
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360 views • January 28, 2022
The Global Elite are still making their totalitarian moves despite the growing resistance. Kristi Leigh guests hosts sharing encouragement, the latest data and hope. Steve Kirsch joins the show to debrief us on the “Defeat the Mandates DC” rally and symposium and how to be prepared to share the truth with friends. Also, learn the latest efforts to protest mandates through a trucking convoy.
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