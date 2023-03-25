"The New Rulers of the World" 2014 ... John Pilger highlights genocide & slavery crimes in Indonesia, facilitated by the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, UK & USA.

Now in 2023, it's apparent agents groomed as 'Young Global Leaders' were installed in Governments targeted by members of the World Economic Forum to benefit their Globalist agenda. This video explains how the globalist agenda operates, and how it takes over multiple countries worldwide.

