La inteligencia artificial de ChatGPT concluye que sacrificar a los humanos o esterilizarlos salvaría el planeta.
Según ChatGPT, la erradicación de los seres humanos sería la única manera de salvar a la Tierra. La conclusión a la que ha llegado la herramienta de chat de inteligencia artificial de moda al ser preguntada por ello ha puesto de manifiesto una vez más el pragmatismo de estas herramientas.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.