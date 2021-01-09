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The institution cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on dangerous mind-altering drugs?
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45 views • January 09, 2021
Along with being ineffective in the area for which they are touted, psychiatric drugs can also have serious negative side-effects.
Consider the following: Shawn Cooper, a sophomore in Notus, Idaho, fired a shotgun at his fellow students.
He was on Ritalin; Thomas Solomon, in Conyers, Ga., shot and wounded six classmates.
He was on Ritalin; Kip Kinkel, in Springfield, Ore., killed his parents and two classmates and wounded 22 other students.
He was on Ritalin and Prozac; Eric Harris of Columbine High School was on Luvox when he killed fellow students.
Rod Matthews, at age 14 beat a classmate to death with a baseball bat in Canton, Mass.
He had been on Ritalin since the third grade.
Do we really need to wait any longer for this study or that study to confirm what the rest of the world apparently already knows— that drugging our children for no better reason than they are easily distracted or fidgety is just plain wrong?
America is responsible for 90% of worldwide consumption of Ritalin.
Four million children and teens in America are currently taking Ritalin or some other form of antipsychotic drug.
Georgia is number one in Ritalin consumption in the United States.
Why don’t we ever stop to consider that the defect lies in the institution that cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on drugs?
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/10/25/should-children-be-on-ritalin-answer-no/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Consider the following: Shawn Cooper, a sophomore in Notus, Idaho, fired a shotgun at his fellow students.
He was on Ritalin; Thomas Solomon, in Conyers, Ga., shot and wounded six classmates.
He was on Ritalin; Kip Kinkel, in Springfield, Ore., killed his parents and two classmates and wounded 22 other students.
He was on Ritalin and Prozac; Eric Harris of Columbine High School was on Luvox when he killed fellow students.
Rod Matthews, at age 14 beat a classmate to death with a baseball bat in Canton, Mass.
He had been on Ritalin since the third grade.
Do we really need to wait any longer for this study or that study to confirm what the rest of the world apparently already knows— that drugging our children for no better reason than they are easily distracted or fidgety is just plain wrong?
America is responsible for 90% of worldwide consumption of Ritalin.
Four million children and teens in America are currently taking Ritalin or some other form of antipsychotic drug.
Georgia is number one in Ritalin consumption in the United States.
Why don’t we ever stop to consider that the defect lies in the institution that cannot function unless millions of its students are hopped up on drugs?
https://www.cchrint.org/2013/10/25/should-children-be-on-ritalin-answer-no/
Knowing nothing about the mind, the brain, or about the underlying causes of mental disturbance, psychiatry still sears the brain with electroshock, tears it with psychosurgery and deadens it with dangerous drugs.
CCHR created the psychiatric drug side effects search engine to provide the public with easily understandable information on the documented risks of psychiatric drugs.
It is provided as a free public service by CCHR International: https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
Your search will yield a summary of the following three different sources of data on documented psychiatric drug risks:
1. International drug regulatory warnings.
2. Studies published in worldwide medical journals.
3. Adverse reaction reports filed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration between 2004-2012, by doctors, pharmacists, health care providers, attorneys and consumers.
Only by providing all the facts about the risks of psychiatric treatment can we possibly reduce the number of victims who unfortunately learn this truth through personal tragedy.
CCHR provides information that psychiatrists and pharmaceutical companies do not want you to know.
By educating yourself with the facts about psychiatry, you will have the information you need to never become a victim of this vicious pseudo-science.
https://www.cchr.org/download-material/education.html
Report Adverse Reactions to Psychiatric Drugs
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-adverse-reactions.html
Report Psychiatric Abuse — It’s a Crime
https://www.cchr.org/take-action/report-psychiatric-abuse.html
CCHR's Psychiatric Drug Side Effects Search Engine
https://www.cchrint.org/psychdrugdangers/
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