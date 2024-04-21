ARDIS. PARASITE EGG SACS Being Diagnosed as CANCER. High Blood Pressure Drugs (PRIL VENOMS) Cause Cancer. Cure Details.

"In reality most of those [cancer biopsies] are parasitic egg sacs at different larval stages....there have been great papers written about Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin being used as anti-parasitic drugs to cure cancer.... Parasitic egg sacs are being diagnosed as cancerous tumors." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis



VENOM PRILS. Details on high blood pressure drugs Enalapril, Lisinopril, Captopril, which are all synthetic venom derived and CAUSE CANCER.

FULL PRESENTATION: Ardis LIVE. The Blessed2Teach Show: Exposing the Medical Cartel. Dems Dark Money. B2T Show Apr 9, 2024

BIOGRAPHY

Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis



