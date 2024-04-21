Brighteon TVBrighteon UniversityBrighteon BooksBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
Home
Browse
Trending
Editor's Picks
Premium
Live
Library
Channels
my collections
My library
Watchlist
Saved Videos
Liked Videos
Purchases
Playlists
featured channels
more from brighteon
brighteon store
brighteon TV
brighteon radio
brighteon.news
brighteon books
brighteon university
help center & information
free newsletter
advertise with brighteon
help center
follow brighteon
Brighteon.Social
Gab
Gettr
USA.Life
Truth Social
MeWe
Minds
Free Talk
Sovren
Gorf

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Video
Audio
ARDIS. PARASITE EGG SACS Being Diagnosed as CANCER. High Blood Pressure Drugs (PRIL VENOMS) Cause Cancer. Cure Details.
2354 views • 1 day ago

"In reality most of those [cancer biopsies] are parasitic egg sacs at different larval stages....there have been great papers written about Fenbendazole, Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin being used as anti-parasitic drugs to cure cancer.... Parasitic egg sacs are being diagnosed as cancerous tumors." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

VENOM PRILS. Details on high blood pressure drugs Enalapril, Lisinopril, Captopril, which are all synthetic venom derived and CAUSE CANCER.

FULL PRESENTATION: Ardis LIVE. The Blessed2Teach Show: Exposing the Medical Cartel. Dems Dark Money. B2T Show Apr 9, 2024

https://rumble.com/v4oh1zi-ardis-live.-exposing-the-medical-cartel.-dems-dark-money.-b2t-show-apr-9-20.html

Dr Ardis Show: https://thedrardisshow.com/

Free Resources: https://thedrardisshow.com/patient-resources

CANCER, Thyroid and Iodione Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/bd31f600-fc28-4a4c-ac72-d1383f369b03?index=1

More CANCER HEALING:

CANCER HEALING with Laetrile B17: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthB17.html

CANCER HEALING with Fenbendazole: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerFenbendazole.html

CANCER HEALING with Ivermectin: https://energyme333.com/articles/healthCancerIvermectin.html

BIOGRAPHY

Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis


Keywords
cancerfenbendazolecancer healinghydroxychloroquineivermectinbryan ardislisinoprilcancer and parasitesparasite egg sacs and tumorsenalaprilcaptopril
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
Channel Notifications
Cancel
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon TVBrighteon RadioBrighteon.NewsBrighteon BooksBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy