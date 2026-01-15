BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut - 2015 throwback, with Ben Carson
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
155 views • 1 day ago

THROWBACK: From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut

In an odd 2015 interview with then-GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, three years before she met Charlie, Erika (née Frantzve) and co-host Dianemarie Collins discussed:

🔴 Nathan Hale (18th century spy for the Continental Army, symbolic precursor to the CIA, immortalized in a statue at the agency’s Langley HQ)

🔴 Narrative manipulation and the rewriting of history in school curriculums

🔴 The need to staff local administrations with the ‘right’ people 

Here’s a question: how did Frantzve, a 27-year-old model then known only as a Miss Arizona beauty pageant winner, get access to pre-Trump GOP VIPs like Carson, and people like CIA and Homeland Security experts Peter Pry (interviewed for a 2017 film on threats to the US power grid)?

🤩 Perhaps it had something to do with her alleged links to the US national security state, or her mother Lorin Frantzve’s reported ties to a CIA-linked cryptography company?

Fast forward ten years from the Carson interview: Carson is praising the murdered Charlie Kirk’s commitment to “Judeo-Christian values” at his memorial, while Erika takes over his Turning Point USA empire, and kicks off a media tour rejecting allegations that her husband was killed by the Mossad.

🤔 Everything’s wrapped up in a neat little package.

Keywords
politicseventscurrent
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Final global showdown looms as Russia prepares nuclear response and America faces catastrophic defeat in coming conflict

Finn Heartley
Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Trump announces plan to end federal payments to states with sanctuary cities

Laura Harris
U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

U.S. orders evacuations as Iran threatens retaliation, raising fears of imminent strike

Cassie B.
Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of &#8220;big problem&#8221; for PM

Greenland rejects U.S. annexation push as Trump warns of “big problem” for PM

Belle Carter
Russia warns of Western-backed &#8220;color revolution&#8221; in Iran as protests turn violent

Russia warns of Western-backed “color revolution” in Iran as protests turn violent

Ramon Tomey
Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Bill and Hillary Clinton DEFY subpoenas as Epstein inquiry demands answers

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy