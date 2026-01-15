From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut - 2015 throwback, with Ben Carson

THROWBACK: From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut

In an odd 2015 interview with then-GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, three years before she met Charlie, Erika (née Frantzve) and co-host Dianemarie Collins discussed:

🔴 Nathan Hale (18th century spy for the Continental Army, symbolic precursor to the CIA, immortalized in a statue at the agency’s Langley HQ)

🔴 Narrative manipulation and the rewriting of history in school curriculums

🔴 The need to staff local administrations with the ‘right’ people

Here’s a question: how did Frantzve, a 27-year-old model then known only as a Miss Arizona beauty pageant winner, get access to pre-Trump GOP VIPs like Carson, and people like CIA and Homeland Security experts Peter Pry (interviewed for a 2017 film on threats to the US power grid)?

🤩 Perhaps it had something to do with her alleged links to the US national security state, or her mother Lorin Frantzve’s reported ties to a CIA-linked cryptography company?

Fast forward ten years from the Carson interview: Carson is praising the murdered Charlie Kirk’s commitment to “Judeo-Christian values” at his memorial, while Erika takes over his Turning Point USA empire, and kicks off a media tour rejecting allegations that her husband was killed by the Mossad.

🤔 Everything’s wrapped up in a neat little package.