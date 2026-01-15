From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut - 2015 throwback, with Ben Carson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THROWBACK: From beauty queen to CIA asset? Erika Kirk’s eye-opening public debut
In an odd 2015 interview with then-GOP presidential candidate Ben Carson, three years before she met Charlie, Erika (née Frantzve) and co-host Dianemarie Collins discussed:
🔴 Nathan Hale (18th century spy for the Continental Army, symbolic precursor to the CIA, immortalized in a statue at the agency’s Langley HQ)
🔴 Narrative manipulation and the rewriting of history in school curriculums
🔴 The need to staff local administrations with the ‘right’ people
Here’s a question: how did Frantzve, a 27-year-old model then known only as a Miss Arizona beauty pageant winner, get access to pre-Trump GOP VIPs like Carson, and people like CIA and Homeland Security experts Peter Pry (interviewed for a 2017 film on threats to the US power grid)?
🤩 Perhaps it had something to do with her alleged links to the US national security state, or her mother Lorin Frantzve’s reported ties to a CIA-linked cryptography company?
Fast forward ten years from the Carson interview: Carson is praising the murdered Charlie Kirk’s commitment to “Judeo-Christian values” at his memorial, while Erika takes over his Turning Point USA empire, and kicks off a media tour rejecting allegations that her husband was killed by the Mossad.
🤔 Everything’s wrapped up in a neat little package.