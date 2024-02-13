Daylight Savings Time Debate - Dear Nebraska State Senator

Dear, Nebraska State Senator
Recently, millions of illegals have invaded the United States, many of whom are convicted criminals, cartel gang members, and jihad terrorists. Some of these illegals are in Nebraska, and many more are on their way. Do you believe this is a problem, and if so, could you find the time to address this problem, around your important, and time consuming, “Daylight Savings Time Debate”?
Sincerely, Nebraskans Who Wonder if You Could Find Time to Address the Illegal Invasion Around the Daylight Savings Time Debate
https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/dear-nebraska-state-senator?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcome=true
