Scott Ritter: Zelensky’s ‘ceasefire’ demands are ‘a trap’ - part 3

Scott Ritter: Zelensky’s ‘ceasefire’ demands are ‘a trap’
💬 “The moment Russia agrees to a 30-day ceasefire, thousands of European troops will pour into Ukraine…It would be suicide for Russia to agree to a 30-day ceasefire without addressing the root causes of the conflict, which is why Russia insists that first there be negotiations,” the former US Marine Corps intelligence officer told Sputnik.