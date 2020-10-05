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TT30 _ Meet Professor Truth, Exclusive Interview w Pastor Dan and The Professor
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275 views • October 05, 2020
TT30 _ Meet Professor Truth, Exclusive Interview w Pastor Dan and The Professor.
The Professor give the real agenda behind the COVID-a9 / Corona Virus Vaccine.
Professor Truth also discusses the unified theory of Theology integrating Aliens, the Bible and the SEED of Adam together. We discuss the fact that most people are the Fallen Angels cast from heaven, and the Secret Space Program ongoing to destroy humanity.
The Professor give the real agenda behind the COVID-a9 / Corona Virus Vaccine.
Professor Truth also discusses the unified theory of Theology integrating Aliens, the Bible and the SEED of Adam together. We discuss the fact that most people are the Fallen Angels cast from heaven, and the Secret Space Program ongoing to destroy humanity.
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