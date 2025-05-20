Werenoi, best-selling artist in 2023 and 2024 in France, dies suddenly at the age of 31

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The rapper Werenoi, France's number one album seller in 2023 and 2024, has passed away. The news came as a shock in France, as he was only 31 years old.
Werenoi, one of France’s most talented rappers, dies suddenly aged 31
https://www.independent.co.uk/arts-entertainment/music/news/werenoi-death-rapper-mort-cause-age-tributes-b2754311.html
