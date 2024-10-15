"From Restaurant Eject to Generous Tip: JD Vance’s Unexpected Dining Drama!"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Mr. Peter Demos, host of Uncommon Sense in Current Times, as he delves into Senator JD Vance's restaurant drama. Recently, Senator Vance was refused service at a local restaurant while on the campaign trail, and the incident has spiraled significantly in his favor as a potential future Vice President of the United States.