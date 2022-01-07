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TWO 5G TRANSMITTER TOWERS NEXT TO EACH OTHER BEHIND CVS DOING COVID TESTS AND "VACCINATIONS"!
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
CALAZ INFOWARRIOR
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2998 views • January 07, 2022
2 5g towers next to each other.

Owner, operators: Crown and Castle, SBA

Location: CVS property at corner of Union Hills and N. 7th st. Phoenix Arizona

CVS is currently administering covid nasal swab tests and mrna "vaccinations".

This is the first time I've found two 5G towers next to each other! One is a Crown and Castle, the other is owned, operated by SBA.

After walking around the building, I realized both towers were right behind a CVS doing the Covid testing and "vaccine" jabs! Last year, when I was in Flagstaff Arizona, I reported on Covid testing at Fort Tuthill(resembles a detention camp and is owned by the Airforce). I also found a portable 5g transmitter placed at the site during the nasal swab testing.

In Phoenix, I have found the transmitter towers next to Walgreens and CVS stores doing the swab testing and injections.

As I've reported previously, I believe the transmitters trigger electromagnetic nanoparticles in the shots and on the swabs. This is probably designed to track, trace victims 24,7(real reason for 6 foot distancing rule)and trigger heart attacks for terminating "nonessential" people(according to the Globalists). This social control system(of the Globalist crime syndicate) may also be used for mind control to even activate manchurian candidate type killers, assassins.

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TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.

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