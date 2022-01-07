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TWO 5G TRANSMITTER TOWERS NEXT TO EACH OTHER BEHIND CVS DOING COVID TESTS AND "VACCINATIONS"!
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2998 views • January 07, 2022
2 5g towers next to each other.
Owner, operators: Crown and Castle, SBA
Location: CVS property at corner of Union Hills and N. 7th st. Phoenix Arizona
CVS is currently administering covid nasal swab tests and mrna "vaccinations".
This is the first time I've found two 5G towers next to each other! One is a Crown and Castle, the other is owned, operated by SBA.
After walking around the building, I realized both towers were right behind a CVS doing the Covid testing and "vaccine" jabs! Last year, when I was in Flagstaff Arizona, I reported on Covid testing at Fort Tuthill(resembles a detention camp and is owned by the Airforce). I also found a portable 5g transmitter placed at the site during the nasal swab testing.
In Phoenix, I have found the transmitter towers next to Walgreens and CVS stores doing the swab testing and injections.
As I've reported previously, I believe the transmitters trigger electromagnetic nanoparticles in the shots and on the swabs. This is probably designed to track, trace victims 24,7(real reason for 6 foot distancing rule)and trigger heart attacks for terminating "nonessential" people(according to the Globalists). This social control system(of the Globalist crime syndicate) may also be used for mind control to even activate manchurian candidate type killers, assassins.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
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"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
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[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
Owner, operators: Crown and Castle, SBA
Location: CVS property at corner of Union Hills and N. 7th st. Phoenix Arizona
CVS is currently administering covid nasal swab tests and mrna "vaccinations".
This is the first time I've found two 5G towers next to each other! One is a Crown and Castle, the other is owned, operated by SBA.
After walking around the building, I realized both towers were right behind a CVS doing the Covid testing and "vaccine" jabs! Last year, when I was in Flagstaff Arizona, I reported on Covid testing at Fort Tuthill(resembles a detention camp and is owned by the Airforce). I also found a portable 5g transmitter placed at the site during the nasal swab testing.
In Phoenix, I have found the transmitter towers next to Walgreens and CVS stores doing the swab testing and injections.
As I've reported previously, I believe the transmitters trigger electromagnetic nanoparticles in the shots and on the swabs. This is probably designed to track, trace victims 24,7(real reason for 6 foot distancing rule)and trigger heart attacks for terminating "nonessential" people(according to the Globalists). This social control system(of the Globalist crime syndicate) may also be used for mind control to even activate manchurian candidate type killers, assassins.
Subscribe, follow, like and share my groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency on gab, bitchute, youtube and brighteon.
Email [email protected] with newstips, VIP supporter mailing list and to pledge $ contributions to support more "groundbreaking news, analysis and activism countering the globalist insurgency."
"Groundbreaking news and analysis countering the globalist insurgency"
News reports, Interviews and Commentary by Jonathan Adler: Investigative Reporter; National Security, Sociological Analyst, Professional Photographer.
California, Arizona news, national security; the border crisis. Topics include NWO, Nationalism, Populism, Globalism, Illegal Immigration, hiring of illegal aliens, corruption, pandemic, 5G, crime, Government Accountability, Multinational Corporations etc.
Pro secure US borders, jobs/businesses for US citizens, legal immigrants, not illegal aliens. 1st, 2nd Amendment defense.
Anti-forced masking, vaccines, business shutdowns, 5G.
This channel is not part of the Infowars.com website.
Email [email protected] to send news tips, mailing list, donate $ support.
TRAINING ACTIVISTS/REPORTERS IN PHOENIX ARIZONA 2021.
[email protected].
For VIP news alerts, consulting, contribute $, event organizing, updates.
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