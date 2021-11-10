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PFIZER CEO: MRNA "GENE EDITING" VACCINES CAN "CURE" PEOPLE BORN WITH A "MISTAKE" IN THEIR DNA
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40 views • November 10, 2021
From Health Impact News. I was not aware that God made mistakes Albert. And if it is so good, why are you not taking the vaccine? Are you perfect you murdering bastard? I would like to give you a boost.
More from the clown world as if this was not enough:
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https://www.bitchute.com/video/364a7WJTjLJq/
More from the clown world as if this was not enough:
The Satanic Music Industry EXPOSED - THE DEVIL'S CHOIR Satanic Propaganda In Modern Music
https://www.bitchute.com/video/364a7WJTjLJq/
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