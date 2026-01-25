© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4yrs ago Canada Manitoba Jan 25th Freedom Convoy 2022 Thousands Protesting COVID Vaccine Mandates
Tireroaster's Garage
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rwrhPmtmDzI
Freedom Convoy 2022 | Hear Our Voices
The Freedom Convoy rolls across the prairies and it's getting a TON of support! We need the Government to Hear Our Voices and you can help by sharing the shit out of this!! Thanks for all of the overwhelming support! We'll see ya'll in tomorrow's episode!!