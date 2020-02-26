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A Story By Iagoo ~ The Vocabulary List
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6 views • February 26, 2020
This video is a listing and pronunciation of words in the story about Iagoo which can be viewed at https://inventionschool.tech/you-are-the-star/. Iagoo was a a storyteller of the Indians. He was a little, old man with a face darkened by decades of warm sunlight and a body like a twisted stick. His eyes were twice as large as other men's, so that when a bird flew past him he saw twice as many feathers on it, and all the little colors underneath were bright to him. His ears were twice as large as other men's, so that what seemed to them but a tiny sound was to him like the roll of thunder. His legs were supple and his arms were strong, so that he could run faster and further, and could lift and carry twice as much as others. No one believed him, yet every one was eager to listen to him. He told of things of which no one else ever saw the like; but the stories were pleasant to hear, and Iagoo said they were true. Your host, Binary Mouse, introduces Your Virtual World's Campfire Tales Series in the hosted version.
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