Broke Ass River Rat

Yeah... I Do Live in a Fantasy World...

And Dream About All The Things I've Lost.

I Think of How I Made Poor Decisions...

And I Remember The High Cost.





Once I Had a Real Family...

A Wife and Two Wonderful Children.

Until I Went and and Ran Astray...

Down The Rocky Highway of Sin.





I Don't Know What Awaits Me on The Other Side...

I Reason I Will Find Out Soon Enough.

I'm Not Really Much of a Praying Man...

But I Hope It Ain't To Damn Tough.