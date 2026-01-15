Broke Ass River Rat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yeah... I Do Live in a Fantasy World...
And Dream About All The Things I've Lost.
I Think of How I Made Poor Decisions...
And I Remember The High Cost.
Once I Had a Real Family...
A Wife and Two Wonderful Children.
Until I Went and and Ran Astray...
Down The Rocky Highway of Sin.
I Don't Know What Awaits Me on The Other Side...
I Reason I Will Find Out Soon Enough.
I'm Not Really Much of a Praying Man...
But I Hope It Ain't To Damn Tough.