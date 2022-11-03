Q-A with Prof. Walter Veith Country Living and the Crisis Ahead

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What crisis awaits God's people? How will country living help God's people get through the crisis? Special Guests: Prof. Walter Veith, Stacyann Brown, Yuri Montas and Sean Williams 00:00 - 03:34: Welcome, Opening Prayer and Introduction to Prof. Walter Veith 03:35 - 07:33: What is country living? 07:34 - 27:36: What is the crisis awaiting God's people? Buying and Selling. Unpacking Rev. 13:15 - 18 27:37 - 28:33: Transition to Questions from Sis. Stacyann Brown 28:34 - 34:19: How will we individually know when the leave the cities? Will some be moved at the last moment like Lot? 34:20 - 47:58: How can city dwellers implement elements of country living? 47:59 - 51:06: What will cause the destruction of large cities? 51:07 - 53:10: Should we move to live together with similar people? 53:11 - 55:53: Should we move the mountains? 55:54 - 1:02:11: Must I be in the SDA organization to be saved? 1:02:12 - 1:04:04: Suggestions for singles who want to move to the country. 1:04:05 - Should we wait for the housing market to crash before purchasing a home in the country?