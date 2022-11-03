Q-A with Prof. Walter Veith Country Living and the Crisis Ahead

What crisis awaits God's people? How will country living help God's people get through the crisis? Special Guests: Prof. Walter Veith, Stacyann Brown, Yuri Montas and Sean Williams 00:00 - 03:34: Welcome, Opening Prayer and Introduction to Prof. Walter Veith 03:35 - 07:33: What is country living? 07:34 - 27:36: What is the crisis awaiting God's people? Buying and Selling. Unpacking Rev. 13:15 - 18 27:37 - 28:33: Transition to Questions from Sis. Stacyann Brown 28:34 - 34:19: How will we individually know when the leave the cities? Will some be moved at the last moment like Lot? 34:20 - 47:58: How can city dwellers implement elements of country living? 47:59 - 51:06: What will cause the destruction of large cities? 51:07 - 53:10: Should we move to live together with similar people? 53:11 - 55:53: Should we move the mountains? 55:54 - 1:02:11: Must I be in the SDA organization to be saved? 1:02:12 - 1:04:04: Suggestions for singles who want to move to the country. 1:04:05 - Should we wait for the housing market to crash before purchasing a home in the country?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.