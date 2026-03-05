MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING HIS DAUGHTER'S RAPIST WINS REPUBLICAN PRIMARY FOR CENTRAL ARKANSAS SHERIFF❗

Man accused of killing his daughter's rapist wins the Republican primary for county sheriff in central Arkansas.





Aaron Spencer, who is awaiting his murder trial, received over 53% of the vote in Lonoke County. Last year, Spencer announced on social media that he was running for sheriff because the legal system had "failed."





In 2024, Spencer allegedly woke up to find his 14-year-old daughter missing from her bed. Spencer searched the neighborhood and found his daughter in a car with 67-year-old Michael Fosler, according to court documents. He then chased the car down and drove it off the road before shooting and killing Fosler.





"I’m the father who acted to protect his daughter when the system failed," Spencer said at the time of his announcement.





Source: https://gab.com/Wanderers_Choice/posts/116175418073571271





Thumbnail: https://opslens.com/man-facing-murder-charge-for-killing-daughters-alleged-rapist-wins-republican-primary-worldnetdaily-by-ron-strom/