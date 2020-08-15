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AUTONOMY Guest Speaker | Barbie Rivera
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12 views • August 15, 2020
Barbie Rivera shared her research, and some of the texts and workbooks she’s accumulated, from as early as 1865, on the subjects of phonics, language/grammar and arithmetic.
The viewpoints back then were drastically different from that of the "label and medicate” culture of today, and she’ll share a couple of things that really stood out, including:
#1 It was assumed that children love to learn and can learn.
#2 The authors of the various books all agree that children should be taught to master skills (if it takes a month to master the “4’s time tables” it should be done; if it takes a year, it is time well spent) -that is almost a verbatim quote.
#3 Authors also agree that a student should not be overwhelmed with facts and figures as it will dull his mind and blunt his willingness. #4 Pertaining exclusively to kindergarten, this is not an academic level but a transition to academics, through controlled play, daily structure, etc. The child may spend 1 to 2 years in kindergarten before he/she is ready for more formal academics.
More on Barbie: http://www.helpmiami.org/our-story/
The viewpoints back then were drastically different from that of the "label and medicate” culture of today, and she’ll share a couple of things that really stood out, including:
#1 It was assumed that children love to learn and can learn.
#2 The authors of the various books all agree that children should be taught to master skills (if it takes a month to master the “4’s time tables” it should be done; if it takes a year, it is time well spent) -that is almost a verbatim quote.
#3 Authors also agree that a student should not be overwhelmed with facts and figures as it will dull his mind and blunt his willingness. #4 Pertaining exclusively to kindergarten, this is not an academic level but a transition to academics, through controlled play, daily structure, etc. The child may spend 1 to 2 years in kindergarten before he/she is ready for more formal academics.
More on Barbie: http://www.helpmiami.org/our-story/
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