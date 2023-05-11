Create New Account
Sverigehjulet, en tragisk utveckling - Swebbtv Krönika av Petra Agapi 🇸🇪
Published Yesterday

Pensionsåldern höjs! Skatterna har blivit både högre och fler, ändå fortsätter Sveriges utveckling att gå baklänges. Vart tar pengarna vägen? Vallöften lyser med sin frånvaro och de som arbetar hårdast får minst över. Utvecklingen liknar ingenting av det makten lovat oss sedan åratal tillbaka i tiden. Slaveriet avskaffades aldrig.

Petra Agapi tar en titt på samtidens Sverige 🇸🇪
