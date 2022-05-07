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Briefing by Russian Defense Ministry - 19:45, May 6, 2022 - English, Full Text
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Briefing by Russian Defence Ministry
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
High-precision air-based missiles fired by the Russian Air Force hit 31 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Popasnaya.
Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 27 military assets of Ukraine.
▫️Among them: 3 ammunition depots near Kuzminovka, Zvanovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 7 company strongholds and 16 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.
▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 310 nationalists and 27 units of AFU military equipment, as well as 1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile near Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic.
Missile troops and artillery have hit 22 command posts, 207 strongholds, areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 3 ammunition depots during the day.
Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Platonovka, Lugansk People's Republic.
▫️In addition, 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over Liptsy (Kharkov Region), Sladkoe, Zemlyanka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tretyakovka, Varvarovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and near Zmeiniy Island. 2 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted over Izyum.
In total, 152 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 749 unmanned aerial vehicles, 291 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,867 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,345 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,698 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
▫️The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation in Ukraine.
High-precision air-based missiles fired by the Russian Air Force hit 31 areas of AFU manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 1 ammunition depot near Popasnaya.
Operational-tactical and army aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces have hit 27 military assets of Ukraine.
▫️Among them: 3 ammunition depots near Kuzminovka, Zvanovka and Seversk in the Donetsk People's Republic, as well as 7 company strongholds and 16 areas of manpower and military equipment concentration.
▫️The attacks have resulted in the elimination of up to 310 nationalists and 27 units of AFU military equipment, as well as 1 Ukrainian Osa-AKM anti-aircraft missile near Seversk, Donetsk People's Republic.
Missile troops and artillery have hit 22 command posts, 207 strongholds, areas of manpower and military equipment concentration, as well as 3 ammunition depots during the day.
Russian air defence means have shot down 1 Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force near Platonovka, Lugansk People's Republic.
▫️In addition, 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down over Liptsy (Kharkov Region), Sladkoe, Zemlyanka (Donetsk People's Republic), Tretyakovka, Varvarovka (Lugansk People's Republic) and near Zmeiniy Island. 2 Ukrainian Smerch multiple-launch rockets have been intercepted over Izyum.
In total, 152 aircraft and 112 helicopters, 749 unmanned aerial vehicles, 291 anti-aircraft missile systems, 2,867 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 331 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,345 field artillery and mortars, as well as 2,698 units of special military vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were destroyed during the operation.
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