The Great Pyramid Hoax with Scott Creighton

Published Jan 21, 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nra03p-dZQ4
Source : Where Did the Road Go? Radio https://www.youtube.com/c/WheredidtheroadgoRadio
Scott Creighton has written an immensely valuable piece of work, that casts serious doubt on the age of the Great Pyramid, or at least what is used to date it. If you are interested in Egypt and it's mysteries, this is a must read. We talk about just a little bit of what he has discovered in this interview...
