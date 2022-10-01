Create New Account
The Great Pyramid Hoax with Scott Creighton
Published Jan 21, 2017 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nra03p-dZQ4

Source : Where Did the Road Go? Radio https://www.youtube.com/c/WheredidtheroadgoRadio

Scott Creighton has written an immensely valuable piece of work, that casts serious doubt on the age of the Great Pyramid, or at least what is used to date it. If you are interested in Egypt and it's mysteries, this is a must read. We talk about just a little bit of what he has discovered in this interview...

