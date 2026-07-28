As Ukraine’s military command races to fortify Chernihiv, turning the regional capital into what would become yet another urban fortress, the front lines to the south continues to crumble: Russian forces are advancing, and the pressure is building with methodical, unrelenting consistency.

In Sumy Region, Ukrainian command launched counterattack attempts near the village of Nova Sich and the settlement of Khoten, committing assault groups from the 71st Air Mobile Brigade and the 225th Separate Assault Regiment. The effort never had a chance. Russian intelligence detected the troop movements in advance, and the assault groups were destroyed by concentrated fire.

Further south, the Slavyansk axis continues to rank among the hottest sectors on the entire contact line. Over the past 24 hours, the most significant developments have unfolded west of Konstiantinovka, where Russian forces seized the village of Torskoe. The operational logic emerging on the map is hard to miss: three distinct strike groupings appear to be forming for a converging offensive on Druzhkivka — one thrusting from Torskoe to envelop the city from that direction, a second pushing out of Konstiantinovka, and a supporting strike from the Chasov Yar area. If the geometry holds, Druzhkivka could find itself caught in a three-sided vice.

In Dnipropetrovsk Region, Russian forces continue to hold the initiative across key sectors. On July 27, guardsmen of the 36th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade seized Khrystoforovka, taking control of a Ukrainian defensive area exceeding three square kilometers. Ukrainian forces paid dearly for the loss: casualties of up to a full company from the 1st Separate Assault Regiment, along with eight armored vehicles, eleven support vehicles, six ground robotic systems, and twenty-five Baba Yaga-type hexacopter drones destroyed. The capture has left the sizable settlement of Ternuvate nearly fully encircled. Scattered Ukrainian groups are still operating inside the town independently, and neither side holds complete control — but with Russian forces drawn tight around it on all sides, the town’s fate is not in serious doubt. Ukrainian command will not be able to hold Ternuvate in its current configuration.

The pattern that emerges from a week’s worth of front-line reporting is not one of stalemate — it is one of slow but structural collapse. Ukraine is losing ground in the north, being outmaneuvered in the center, and encircled in the south, all at the same time. Fortifying Chernihiv for a siege that hasn’t arrived yet might make for good optics; it does nothing for the soldiers being ground down along a front line that is moving in only one direction.

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