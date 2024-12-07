Why Pastors Need Mentors | Importance of Mentorship in Ministry

In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Denfield (also known as Pastor Jamal) shares his thoughts on why it's important for pastors to have mentors. He explains that many young pastors today don't feel the need to look up to older mentors, but throughout history, every great leader had someone guiding them, like Elijah with Elisha and Paul with Timothy. Pastor Jamal also talks about his own educational journey at Veritas Baptist College and the benefits of both online and in-person theological education. The discussion also highlights the importance of preparing for ministry, the supportive brotherhood formed through shared experiences, and the need for churches to actively develop and support future leaders.



00:00 Introduction and Name Preferences

00:22 The Importance of Mentorship in Ministry

00:43 Biblical Examples of Mentorship

01:37 Challenges and Misconceptions About Mentorship

02:38 The Role of Supervisors and Mentors

03:03 Individualism vs. Tradition in Ministry

03:21 Theological Education and Its Importance

06:09 In-Person vs. Online Theological Education

07:01 Building Brotherhood Through Education

08:45 The Decline in Ministry Enrollment

09:36 The Church's Role in Supporting Ministry Education

11:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

