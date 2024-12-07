BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why Pastors Need Mentors | Importance of Mentorship in Ministry
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
20 followers
4 months ago

In this episode of Let's Talk, Pastor Denfield (also known as Pastor Jamal) shares his thoughts on why it's important for pastors to have mentors. He explains that many young pastors today don't feel the need to look up to older mentors, but throughout history, every great leader had someone guiding them, like Elijah with Elisha and Paul with Timothy. Pastor Jamal also talks about his own educational journey at Veritas Baptist College and the benefits of both online and in-person theological education. The discussion also highlights the importance of preparing for ministry, the supportive brotherhood formed through shared experiences, and the need for churches to actively develop and support future leaders.

00:00 Introduction and Name Preferences
00:22 The Importance of Mentorship in Ministry
00:43 Biblical Examples of Mentorship
01:37 Challenges and Misconceptions About Mentorship
02:38 The Role of Supervisors and Mentors
03:03 Individualism vs. Tradition in Ministry
03:21 Theological Education and Its Importance
06:09 In-Person vs. Online Theological Education
07:01 Building Brotherhood Through Education
08:45 The Decline in Ministry Enrollment
09:36 The Church's Role in Supporting Ministry Education
11:27 Conclusion and Final Thoughts

Keywords
pastorsministrydiscipleshippersonal growthmentorshiponline educationspiritual developmentchristian leadershiprelationship buildingchurch communitytheological educationinterpersonal skillsgenerational wisdomin-person educationtheological institutionscaribbean ministrypastoral succession
