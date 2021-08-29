Former Marine Captain Conducts Evacuation Mission as Deadline Looms

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Epoch Times Exclusive
Elliot Ackerman has served five tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as a U.S. Marine Corps officer and CIA officer. Over the past 10 days, he and his cohorts have unofficially evacuated around 200 people from Kabul airport.
“We gave these people our word, that if they worked with us, we would stand shoulder to shoulder with them.”
“Any decent human being would have a hard time turning their back on these pleas for help.”
Ackerman describes his and his operatives’ timely evacuation of 29 Afghans Thursday. They were able to get the group into the airport just 20 minutes before the ISIS suicide bomb went off.
With the Aug. 31 deadline for the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan looming, Ackerman gives his battle-honed perspective on the best course to take, both diplomatically and on the ground, going forward.
Brendon Fallon: https://twitter.com/brendonfallon
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