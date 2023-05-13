Watch The Water II: Closing Chapter

Watch The Water 2
* They called Venom theory a conspiracy and ignored the evidence, but they can’t change the truth.
* Many people mocked it as simplistic “venom in the jab/water” nonsense.
* That reeked of a counter-intelligence tactic.
* For decades, big pharma has been making venom-based drugs and vaxxes.
* Dr. Bryan Ardis revisits the evidence supporting last year’s ground-breaking documentary Watch The Water.
* He and Stew Peters dive deep into how the COVID-19 bioweapon was made.
* There is evil in this world — and it is trying to snuff out God’s people by any means necessary.
The Stew Peters Network | 12 May 2023
https://rumble.com/v2nh8xc-premiere-watch-the-water-2-closing-chapter.html
