© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Le Tienen Miedo al 13
Follow
0
Share
Report
31 views • October 23, 2021
El numero 13 es excluido en la construcción de edificios, salas de espera en aeropuertos, filas de aviones, y la gente prefiere no hacer cosas durante los días 13. Pero no es por que realmente es de mala suerte, es por que el 13 es un disrruptor dimensional.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.