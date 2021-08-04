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Inside The Black Community: What They Don't Tell You!
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14 views • August 04, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3334/the-black-market-of-male-achievement-call-in-show-july-1st-2016
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3334-fdr-3334-the-black-market-of-male-achievement-call-in-show-july-1st-2016
Question: “I am a black atheist living in the south who is a former democrat. I can see the merits and values that religion gives certain people, and the fact I don't agree with the medium in which the message is given is beyond the point. Also I am against big government regulation and think they should be granted so much power given past events."
"Recently while talking to a close friend I told him that my ideals and views align more with conservative and he immediately told I couldn't because one I am an atheist. Can atheist consider himself a conservative?”
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3334-fdr-3334-the-black-market-of-male-achievement-call-in-show-july-1st-2016
Question: “I am a black atheist living in the south who is a former democrat. I can see the merits and values that religion gives certain people, and the fact I don't agree with the medium in which the message is given is beyond the point. Also I am against big government regulation and think they should be granted so much power given past events."
"Recently while talking to a close friend I told him that my ideals and views align more with conservative and he immediately told I couldn't because one I am an atheist. Can atheist consider himself a conservative?”
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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