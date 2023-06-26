Create New Account
InfoWars - Former Nuclear Weapons Inspector Scott Ritter, Predicts Ukrainians May Trigger a Chernobyl 2.0 False Flag - 6-25-2023
Scott Ritter, former UN weapons inspector, joins Alex Jones to discuss the big picture implications of recent developments in the Russia/Ukraine war. Will they trigger Chernobyl 2.0 to overcome the Russians? Tune in to find out! You can find Scott and his work at www.scottritterextra.com

Keywords
infowarsputincouplukashenkoscott ritterwagner groupprigozhin

