Qatar's gas is already contracted to Asian states and there’s not much left, specialist warns

October 20, 2022





The world's third-largest exporter of natural gas, Qatar, refused to divert more fossil fuel supplies from Asia to Europe, warning the EU that, unless the bloc focusses more on fossil fuels and nuclear power, its energy crisis will only get worse. RT discusses the current state of affairs with Dr. Khalid Al-Khater, specialist in monetary policy and political economy.





