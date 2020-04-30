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RFID Microchips and The Mark of the Beast
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57 views • April 30, 2020
Some people argue that RFID microchips such as those in RFID chipped cards are not the Mark of the Beast, and so they are safe... but are they?
Microchip implants are becoming more common now, even though for many years people did not believe that one day RFID chips would be implanted in people. Even when radio frequency I.D. has become more commonplace, people argue technicalities on what is and is not the final Mark of Revelation 13.
Here, on the Mark of the Beast channel, we are warning people to move away from using RFID chips, as they are precursors to the final Mark, and the spirit of the Mark of the Beast is already here.
Microchip implants are becoming more common now, even though for many years people did not believe that one day RFID chips would be implanted in people. Even when radio frequency I.D. has become more commonplace, people argue technicalities on what is and is not the final Mark of Revelation 13.
Here, on the Mark of the Beast channel, we are warning people to move away from using RFID chips, as they are precursors to the final Mark, and the spirit of the Mark of the Beast is already here.
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