TNP Breaking News : The Maui Fires

In this breaking news livestream Number Six talks to Jessica Priya about the fires in Maui. Jessica is a Oahu resident who is organizing relief along with her family to get essential supplies from the mainland to Hawaii, her contact info is below.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/my_hilife_eyes

Links to all TNP content, socials, and where you can donate to us can all be found here: https://libertylinks.io/TNP

Join the crew: Follow us on your favorite platforms, Like our videos (Including this one!), and Share on Twitter, Instagram, Gab, and Minds with #TNPCREW

