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Quantitative Bondage - Slavery for 12.5 CENTS
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32 views • January 21, 2020
“The modern banking system manufactures money out of nothing. The process is, perhaps, the most astounding piece of sleight of hand that was ever invented. Banks can in fact inflate, mint and un-mint the modern ledger-entry currency.” Major L L B Angus.
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