https://gettr.com/post/p29ufrm5ac9

2/26/2023 Miles Guo: The CCP will take four countermeasures if the US dares to decouple from Communist China, all of which are crazy moves. Therefore, it is uncertain if Speaker McCarthy would be able to make his trip to Taiwan

#USinvestmentinChina #CCPwaronUSsoil #CCPhiddenpowerinUS #spacewar #balloonwar #droneonwater #unmannedsubmarine #biochemicalweapon #suicidalweaponofmassdestruction #Taiwan





2/26/2023 文贵直播：如果美国胆敢和中共脱钩，中共内部已有四条对策，会很疯狂；所以，麦卡锡议长能不能去成台湾，要打个问号了

#美国在华投资 #对美国本土开战 #潜伏力量 #搞垮美国金融市场 #太空战 #气球战 #水上无人汽艇 #无人潜艇 #生化武器 #自杀式毁灭武器 #台湾



