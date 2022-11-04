Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/a-time-delay-an-open-heaven/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "Wickedness has over-played his hand, and many eyes have been opened to the truth of the enemy’s ways.

Goodness, righteousness and purity will overcome the darkness, for evil will be laid to rest in the final hour."