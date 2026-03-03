Why the Cult Got Israel/US to Attack Iran – Video #289

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Discover the deeper reasons for the Israel-led and US-facilitated Khamenei assassination and attack of Iran. This will lead to regional war. Is it also the gateway to a long-planned kinetic WW3?
Shownotes:
https://www.amazon.com/International-Satanic-Network-Exposed-Presidents/dp/B0CRP8XVGY
https://thefreedomarticles.com/downloads/the-cult-of-the-chosen-ones-ebook/
https://www.newsweek.com/iran-war-pete-hegseth-speech-full-operation-epic-fury-update-11604395
https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/2028309892176494716
https://thefreedomarticles.com/20-key-questions-exposing-the-trump-assassination-hoax/
https://consortiumnews.com/2026/02/28/trump-made-no-case-for-war-on-iran/
https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/02/28/iran-khamenei-ayatollah-assassination-israel-us-war/
https://web.archive.org/web/20260301123428/https://foreignpolicy.com/2026/02/28/iran-khamenei-ayatollah-assassination-israel-us-war/#cookie_message_anchor
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Marja%27
https://x.com/AryJeay/status/2028044146204627253
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/01/before-khamenei-killing-cia-assessed-he-would-likely-be-replaced-by-more-hardline-elements-of-the-irgc/
https://x.com/alilarijani_ir/status/2028084331638313169
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2026/2/1/khamenei-warns-us-of-regional-war-if-iran-is-attacked
https://www.middleeasteye.net/live-blog/live-blog-update/cyprus-source-says-hezbollah-likely-behind-uk-base-drone-attack
https://thefreedomarticles.com/timeline-to-ww3-will-ukraine-develop/
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/2026/02/28/trump-iran-decision-saudi-arabia-israel/
https://www.megynkelly.com/2026/03/02/megyn-kelly-gives-her-take-on-trump-war-with-iran/
https://www.wionews.com/world/-us-attacked-iran-pre-emptively-after-learning-of-israel-plans-marco-rubio-1772485553239
*****
Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles. He is author of the books The Cult of the Chosen Ones, Break Your Chains and The International Satanic Network Exposed, the book series Controversial Truths Revealed (Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and 40 Incredible Real Life Alien Abductee and Contactee Experiences) and lead researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Rumble, BitChute, Odysee, Brighteon and Substack.